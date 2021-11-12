Natura slumps 17%, after the balance sheet shows a drop in demand

THE Natura (NTCO3) is among the biggest falls in the Ibovespa this Friday (12), with Magazine Luiza. At around 12:45 pm, the company’s shares retreated 17.53%, at R$33.01, in reaction to the balance sheet for the third quarter.

In the disclosure of results, in addition to a 28.5% decline in profit, totaling R$ 272.9 million, Natura had a 620 basis points drop in the Ebitda margin, recording 8.6%, compared to the same period of the year past.

The company also announced a new share buyback program worth up to 1.5 billion reais and said it was evaluating switch its main listing from B3 to the New York Stock Exchange, keeping BDRs listed in Brazil.

impact of results

According to BTG Pactual, Natura’s results were negatively impacted by the drop in demand in the markets it operates, especially in Brazil and for products and brands with low prices. ticket, like Avon.

The bank claims that the negative reading after quarterly results leads to a more conservative view of the company’s shares, due to “more challenging prospects”, in relation to demand and margin, in Natura’s main markets.

However, highlighting a better capital structure — after two increases last year — continuous digitization of sales, cross-selling opportunities with Avon and quick capture of synergies, BTG is positive in the case of Natura’s investment.

Based on the scenario, despite the turmoil it is facing, BTG reiterates its recommendation to purchase Natura’s shares, with a target price of R$70, a potential increase of approximately 75% based on the last closing (11).