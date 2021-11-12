Nelio and Dolores finally kiss

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in In the Times of the Emperor – Press Release/In the Times of the Emperor/TV Globo

In “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, soap opera shown by Rede Globo, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) are getting closer and closer.

In the Friday, November 12th chapter, the lovebirds finally kiss. Will they be able to stay together?

“Nos Tempos do Imperador” is Rede Globo’s first novel since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic. Originally, its debut would be March 30, 2020, replacing “We were Six”, but it had to be postponed. Thus, the plot written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson premiered on August 9, 2021, replacing the rerun of “A Vida da Gente”.

See+: In the Times of the Emperor: Samuel wants to protect Pilar from Diego

LEARN MORE ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS IN THE CHAPTER FROM THE TIME OF THE EMPEROR

Teresa believes that Pedro was confused when he thought he saw Solano. Tonico and Solano celebrate Pedro’s scare. Diego insists that Pilar sell her farm. Nelio and Dolores kiss. Pedro begs to have one more night with Luisa, and Teresa sees them. Luísa and Teresa exchange compliments. Samuel alerts Pilar about Diego, but ends up arguing with his lover. Candida demands that Tonico stay away from Zayla. Vitória is confused by Quinzinho’s behavior. Solano surprises Pedro in his office.

