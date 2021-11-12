Net income drops 49.5% after termination of contract with Caixa; CEO sees profitable operation

The adjusted net income of Wiz (WIZS3) in the third quarter of 2021 was BRL 56.7 million, a reduction of 49.5% compared to the previous period, shows a statement sent to the market this Thursday (11).

The numbers are, in part, a result of gross revenue of R$ 212.5 million, a drop of 24.8% in the same period.

The data, however, was already expected due to the end of the contract with Caixa Seguridade.

“The Company prepared itself for this momentary loss of revenue by establishing commercial agreements in the last two years, especially with banking institutions and car dealerships, whose operations are under development,” said the company.

During the quarter, the insurance and financial products distribution channel manager entered into a partnership with LG to create BenTech, which will distribute membership benefits to the HR areas of companies and their employees.

“The new joint venture, common marketplace innovative and complete, it will help the HR of companies of all sizes to promote positive engagement and satisfaction to teams with a differentiated experience, based on credit, insurance and benefits products”, points out the company.

According to the CEO of Wiz, Heverton Peixoto, the company remains “extremely profitable and the largest insurance distribution operation in the country. We have better governance, making profits and with cash on hand. Counting on a young, obstinate team with a lot of appetite for new businesses”.

Wiz’s cash ended with an adjusted balance of R$525.9 million at the end of the quarter, an increase of 83.9% compared to the second quarter of 2021, part of which came from the issue of debentures.

