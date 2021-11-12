Netflix and new releases of the week, check it out

Top Stories

This Thursday, November 11th, we are going to talk about new releases from Netflix here in the notebook of Training of Prime Diary. Namely, it looks like Christmas has come early on Netflix! For the month of November, so far, promises to be one of the most launched months of this year of 2021.

Firstly, from the 12th until the 19th of November it will be no less than 15 releases! Average a little more than 2 movies per day for you to enjoy a lot at home. In addition, the highlight of the week in Netflix, of course, is up to the movie Red Alert, starring Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

A young man is taken to the capital of SP with the promise of a job and the chance to change his life. Arriving there, he realizes that he was the victim of a human trafficking scheme. 7 Prisoneiros, my new film with Rodrigo Santoro and Christian Malheiros, is now available. pic.twitter.com/taOPuW9CdM — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) November 11, 2021

Below are three highlights from Netflix for this week from the most varied genres

Red Alert (11/12)

Starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, “Red Alert” takes place in the underworld of international crime. In short, in the plot, Interpol issues the red alert and the FBI’s top investigator, John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is assigned the job of tracking down and capturing one of the most wanted criminals in the world.

They are “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot), the most successful thief in art theft in the world and the most sought after as well. Namely, this is one of the most expensive productions in streaming history and will be released simultaneously at the movies. Therefore, the question is worth asking: Will “Red Alert” break the records of “Rescue” starring Chris Hemsworth? We are waiting.

Tick, Tick…Boom! (11/19)

In short, Jon (Andrew “Spider Man” Garfield) is a young songwriter who works as a waiter in New York who in his spare time dreams of writing a great American musical that will lead him to stardom. Hence, when your roommate takes a corporate job and is about to move; Nearing his 30th birthday, Jon is gripped by the anxiety that his dream is unreal and not worth fighting for.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (11/15)

Sonny (Jeremy Ray Taylor) and Sam (Caleel Harris) are best friends, who find an incomplete book tucked away in a trunk in an abandoned house. Upon opening it, they accidentally wake up and release the evil Slappy doll (Avery Lee Jones), which appears unexpectedly. Furthermore, with terrifying plans for mortals, the ghoulish toy brings a series of monsters to life, turning Halloween into chaos. The film also features a special guest appearance by Jack Black in the role of RL Stine

All releases of the week on Netflix:

Check out the complete list of releases from Netflix.

11/11 – 7 Prisoners and Identity;

12/11 – Red and Querô Alert;

11/14 – A Story of Love and Fury;

11/15 – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween;

11/16 – Eu Fico Loko, Johnny Test and the Great Meatloaf and Trolls Trip;

11/17 – Love Without Measure;

11/18 – The Princess and the Plebeia: The Villains Love Too, What time does she come back? and Sniffing New Worlds;

11/19 – tick, tick…BOOM!, Flummels: Extinct!, Pray for Stolen Women and Love Me.

