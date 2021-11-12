Netherlands enters ‘partial lockdown’ and match for the World Cup qualifiers will take place without a public

The Netherlands will enter a partial lockdown this weekend in an attempt to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases, state agency NOS reported on Friday. Public events are being cancelled, while football matches, including the Netherlands-Norwegian Cup qualifiers, are expected to be played behind closed doors next week.

New coronavirus infections in the country rose rapidly after social distancing measures were abandoned in late September and hit a daily record of 16,300 last Thursday. The new wave of cases has put pressure on hospitals across the country.

Bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses will be required to close at 7pm for at least three weeks starting this Saturday, and people will be encouraged to work from home.

The public will not be allowed to attend sporting events in the coming weeks, but schools, theaters and cinemas will remain open.

Dutch First Minister Mark Rutte will announce new restrictions today.