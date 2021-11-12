Netherlands plans partial lockdown even as vaccination advances – International

the government of Netherlands plans to carry out a three week partial lockdown to contain a fourth wave of infections from Covid-19 amid an increase in the number of cases, reported the public broadcaster NOS this Friday, 12.

It is the first recent confinement that will affect all people – vaccinated and unvaccinated – in Western Europe, and comes after the country registered 16,364 new cases this Thursday, 11. The number of cases, at a level not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, represents an increase of 33% compared to new cases registered a week earlier.

From Saturday onwards, restaurants, bars and cafes in the country will have to close at 7pm. Sporting events will be held without spectators. Residents cannot invite more than four people to their homes. And the rules of social distance will be re-established, although stores that sell essential products will remain open.

the prime minister Mark Ruth and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge are expected to announce the measures on Friday night, according to the network.

Rutte’s office will also discuss the possibility of introducing long-term measures that would require people to provide proof of vaccination or prior infection in order to access certain services or attend certain events.

4th wave worries Europe

The increase in the number of infections between October and November has worried European countries. Officials fear that the arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere could bring a new wave of the pandemic, putting the continent’s health systems under pressure again.

In Central and Eastern Europe, where vaccination levels are lower than in the west of the continent, the effects are already being felt with greater intensity. In Romania, for example, the low rate of immunization driven by denial and fake news campaigns caused a significant increase in the number of deaths at the beginning of the month. Slovakia and Poland more than doubled their case numbers.

But even richer countries or countries with high rates of vaccination are looking for alternatives to prevent a new pandemic wave, with the imposition of restrictive measures and additional doses of the vaccine.

About 76% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Our World in Data./ NYT