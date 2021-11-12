Neto brothers cause fear in Portugal by ‘teaching’ children to ‘speak Brazilian’

Maria Leonor, 7 years old, who lives in Miranda do Douro, started to find “speaking Brazilian” fun after meeting the youtuber Luccas Neto on the internet. Jonathan, 6 years old, lives in Porto and started to say hello to his friends with a “Hi, girl” after discovering Brazilian videos on YouTube.

The two children are part of a phenomenon in Portugal. The Brazilian accent has worried some parents after the increase in exchange between the two countries, due to waves of migration and the pandemic. Diário de Notícias even published a report warning of this fear. “There are children who only speak Brazilian”, says the text, which provoked a mixture of criticism and jokes on both sides of the Atlantic.

The reason pointed out by the publication would be the influence of youtubers from Brazil, the most watched by the Portuguese “kids”, who would be changing the way children talk. Maria’s mother, Glória Fidalgo, 44, says it’s important for young people to have other references, but she thinks the amount of content on Brazilian YouTubers is excessive. “There are videos that I denounce because they incite violence between friends,” he explains.

Verônica, 32, noticed some changes in the way her son Jonathan speaks, who started using his cell phone more often to watch videos – several of them produced by Brazilians. “When he meets Brazilian friends, he starts saying ‘Brazilian’. I remember a boy asking if he was Brazilian.”

The Brazilian cultural influence in Portugal is not new. MPB, soap operas and football shaped the Portuguese taste. The researcher at the intelligence nucleus of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) Leonardo Paz explains that Brazil is like a “greater cousin” to Portugal, just as the US is to England. Furthermore, the exchange facilitates the transfer of cultural content.

Coordinator of the Institute of Brazilian Studies at the University of Coimbra, Portuguese Osvaldo Silvestre sees a “hybrid” situation, with gains and losses in the strength of Brazilian culture in Portugal. He cites the growth of funk and pop, and a reduction in interest in soap operas and MPB. But Silvestre does not believe that Portuguese culture is threatened. “Portugal is 900 years old. If the Portuguese identity were so fragile, because of phenomena like this, it would be very worrying”, he says.