New “All Too Well” excerpt details Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal breakup

“All Too Well” is one of the favorite songs of the entire career of Taylor Swift. This Friday (12), along with the album “Red (Taylor’s Version)“she finally released the 10-minute version, which was originally written before being cut to a “normal” tempo. So some new verses were revealed.

In the unpublished lyrics, you can go even deeper into the sadness of the sadness she was feeling at the time. Even though she doesn’t talk about it openly, everyone knows the song is about her relationship with the actor. Jake Gyllenhaal. They dated for three months, between October and December 2010. But it didn’t end well – with betrayal.

In the lyrics, it is clear that the question of age mattered. They are 9 years apart. At the time, she was 21 and he was 30. “You said if we were any closer in age / Maybe I would have been fine / It made me want to die“, she said in an unpublished excerpt.

Read the unpublished verses below:

They say “Everything is fine when it ends well”

But I’m in a new hell every time

you crossed my mind

You said if we were closer in age

maybe it was fine

it made me want to die

The idea you had of me, who was she?

An always needy and adorable gem whose shine reflects

Now I’m crying in a party bathroom

Some actress asking me what happened

You, that’s what happened, you…

You who enchanted my father with modest jokes

Drinking coffee as if you were on a night show

But when he watched me watch the front door all night wishing you would come

And he said it should be fun turning 21

…

I’ve never been good at telling jokes, but the joke will

“I will grow old, but your lovers are still my age”

Since when you broke Brooklyn, my skin and bones

I am a soldier who is giving back half his weight

And the twin flames bruise painted you blue?

Just between us, did the love affair cripple you too?

Because in the exaggerated cold of this city, I still remember the first snowfall

And how it glowed when I fell, I remember it very well

Just between us, has the love affair mutilated you very well?

Just between us, do you remember everything very well?

Just between us, I remember very well