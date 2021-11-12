https://br.sputniknews.com/20211111/novo-candidato-a-misterioso-planeta-9-e-encontrado-18904175.html

New candidate for mysterious Planet 9 is found

According to calculations, the celestial body is located at a distance from the Sun 225-250 times greater than that of the Earth, and its mass is three to five times greater… 11.11.2021, Sputnik Brasil

British astronomer and professor at the Imperial College of London Michael Rowan-Robinson recently published an article in which he reveals that he has found a new candidate for the enigmatic Planet Nine. Exterior solar. The idea was proposed in 2016 by astronomers at the California Institute of Technology Michael E. Brown and Konstantin Batygin. However, there is still no evidence for its existence. Rowan-Robinson analyzed images from the former observatory in orbit IRAS and detected several hundred possible celestial bodies in the outer solar system, of which only one, R20593+6413, fulfilled all the requirements for be Planet Nine. R20593+6413 is located at a distance from the Sun between 225 and 250 times that of Earth, and its mass exceeds that of our planet by three to five times. object was found within the constellation Cepheus and rotates in a very tilted orbit. This in turn could explain why the supposed ninth planet has not yet been found, as scientists previously did not contemplate that it could rotate in such an orbit. The scientist hopes that new observations with optical and infrared telescopes will confirm his hypothesis.

