New drug reduces hospitalized deaths

THE Dexamethasone has proven effective in treating patients hospitalized with Covid-19, according to a new study, released this week at the UK Society for Endocrinology’s annual conference in Edinburgh.

In a sample of more than two thousand people in the UK (889 patients from the first wave of the pandemic in the country and who were not treated with dexamethasone and 1372 people who were treated with dexamethasone in the second wave), this drug reduced the risk of admission to units of intensive care and death by 56%, according to the team of researchers at Imperial College London.

we compared 889 patients from the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic in the UK (between March and April 2020) who were not treated with dexamethasone with 1372 people who were treated with the drug in the second wave in the country (between November and 2020 and January 2021).

One of the questions was whether it would put the lives of diabetics at risk, since its use can increase blood sugar levels. However, the drug had an equal impact on reducing mortality in diabetics.

Dexamethasone, remember, is an anti-inflammatory used to treat autoimmune diseases such as lupus, severe forms of allergy or nausea. It can be given orally or through an injection and infusion, ie a drip. The recommended dose is six milligrams once a day and for a period that can be 10 days.

Last year, the European Medicines Agency even considered the use of this drug in adults and adolescents from 12 years old, weighing less than 40 kilos and who need supplemental treatment with oxygen.

en Osborn, director of Pfizer in the UK, announced this Tuesday, on Sky News, that the drugmaker’s antiviral treatment could become available early next year. Pfizer recently announced that the antiviral reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk people infected with SARS-CoV-2 by 89%.

The competitor Merck’s tablet is being analyzed by the Food and Drug Administration. Last Thursday, the UK drug regulatory agency gave the green light to the antiviral (molnupirvir).

Also Read: This Could Be Why Covid-19 Causes Smell Loss