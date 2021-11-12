New lava river from La Palma eruption reaches Atlantic – Observer

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma, reached the Atlantic waters near the beach of Los Guirres this Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Transport and Mobility of Spain via the social network Twitter.

The thermal shock between the lava, at a temperature above 800 degrees centigrade, and the sea is causing columns of water vapor with hydrochloric acid particles, which can be hazardous to health in the areas closest to the emission point.

The lava reaches again the #Atlantic at 1:45 o’clock in the surroundings of la playa de #LosGuirres. The means of @rescuegob, coordinated by the Directorate General of Marina Mercante #DGMM stay alert.#EruptionLaPalma pic.twitter.com/MZY5nJXE8F — Ministerio Transportes, Movilidad y A. Urbana (@mitmagob) November 10, 2021

All the neighborhoods and houses around Los Guirres beach (east of La Palma, one of the islands of the Spanish Canary Islands archipelago) have been evacuated in recent weeks, due to the threat posed by the slow advance of lava.

On the other hand, according to the authorities, there was a slight improvement in air quality, one of the most concerned issues in recent days, with suspended particles (PM 10) having gone from a situation considered to be “extremely unfavorable” to “unfavorable” in the municipalities of Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso, Tazacorte, Puntagorda and Tijarafe .

The emission of sulfur dioxide — associated with volcanic ash — also remains high, with values ​​between 9,000 and 13,000 tons per day, but its temporal evolution “reflects a downward trend“.

The Spanish National Security Department stated that the area affected by the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which started its activity on September 19, reaches 988.27 hectares, while the maximum width between the outer lava flows remains at 3,100 meters.

La Palma volcano is expelling semi-precious stone

For its part, the Spanish National Geographic Institute (ING) reported that since 00:00 (the same time in Lisbon) the seismic activity on the island of La Palma produced about 30 earthquakes, most of them in the municipalities of Fuencaliente and Villa de Mazo, and with magnitudes between 2.2 and 3.7.

ING explained that “seismicity remains low compared to previous weeks” and continues to be located in the same geographic areas.

The Spanish Navy ship “Castilla” is due to arrive this Wednesday on the island of La Palma to help farmers affected by the volcano’s eruption.