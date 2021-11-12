New phase of covid-19 in Europe is warning for the rest of the world, says WHO

São Paulo – The executive director of the Emergencies Program of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mike Ryan, said on Tuesday (9) that Europe’s battle against covid-19 is a “red flag” for the rest of the world. Despite the fact that the main countries on the continent have immunization averages of around 70%, the virus has not stopped circulating and Europeans have faced in recent weeks a pandemic among “non-vaccinated”.

Ryan also claims that the high contamination among this group should serve as a warning to those who still resist joining the immunization effort. “It is very important to reflect on the example of Europe, which represented more than half of the global cases last week. But this trend can change (with vaccination)” said the expert.

The recent acceleration in infections is attributed to the spread of the delta variant. Given the situation, European authorities fear the worst with the approach of winter, a favorable season for the spread of the new coronavirus. In this sense, several countries are preparing to resume the restrictive measures applied previously, before the easing that came with the summer and the increase in vaccination.

France and Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron determined that seniors should take the booster dose if they want to extend the validity of the health passport. The new rules take effect from next Monday (15), for people over 65 years old. Proof of vaccination is required for access to establishments such as cafes, restaurants, museums and theaters. In addition, the mandatory vaccination passport has been extended by the French parliament until July 31, 2022.

So far, 68.8% of the French population is fully immunized, according to the portal Our World in Data . However, since October, the country has been registering an increase in infections, with an incidence rate of 62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, above the alert limit. “Europe is once again the epicenter of the pandemic,” lamented French government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

The situation is even more serious in neighboring Germany, where, this Monday (8), the daily infection rate of covid-19 rose to 201.1 cases per 100,000 people. It is the biggest since the beginning of the pandemic. This despite the advance of vaccination, which also reaches 67.1%.

To contain the transmission, German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that all citizens in the country will be eligible for the booster dose of the vaccine as soon as six months have passed since the second dose. “The fourth wave of covid-19 in the country is now in full force,” he said.

United Kingdom

Unlike France and Germany, the UK has resisted the return of restrictive measures such as the use of masks or vaccine passes. An adviser to Boris Johnson’s government said the country “is a long way off” from considering further winter confinement. Yet despite last week’s 16.6% drop in total new cases, covid deaths rose by 8.2% among Britons.

There, complete immunization reached 69%, but authorities are betting on the booster dose to contain a further advance of the disease. The third dose has been applied to people over 50 years of age, with comorbidities, health professionals and caregivers of the elderly.

most covid in europe

In Austria, since last week, people who have not been vaccinated have been barred from entering cafes, restaurants and hairdressers. Starting next weekend, any event that gathers more than 25 people is prohibited. Countries like Russia, Ukraine and Greece also returned to record records in new cases. In Romania and Bulgaria, the low immunization rate, of only 40% and 27%, respectively, worries.

Covid in Brazil

In Brazil, 58.3% of the population is fully immunized, still far from the 80% recommended by the WHO to contain the spread of covid-19, behind countries like Cambodia (86.5%), Malaysia (75.1%) and Saudi Arabia (63.5%). On the other hand, the state of São Paulo was the first to reach, this Tuesday (9), the rate of 70% of the population with the complete vaccination cycle.

In this sense, São Paulo and eight other states did not register deaths from the disease yesterday. Specialists relate the achievement to the advance of vaccination. “We know that there are variations in the registry, we know there is a delay, we know all this… But that is great news, oh yeah… Thank you vaccine!”, celebrated epidemiologist Pedro Curi Hallal, researcher and former dean of the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel).

This Tuesday, Brazil registered 183 deaths confirmed by covid-19, totaling 609,756 since the outbreak began in March 2020. According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours reached 10,948 .

Covid numbers for this Tuesday in Brazil. Source: Conass

With information from Agência Brasil