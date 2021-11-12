New reinforcements, indirect from Abel’s manager, news in the Libertadores final and tennis defender: the latest from Palmeiras

One day after beating Atlético-GO 4-0 in the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras resumed work at the Soccer Academy targeting Fluminense. Next Sunday, at Maracanã, Verdão faces Rio’s tricolor for the 32nd round.

Abel Ferreira is preparing and focusing the team for the Libertadores grand final. On the 27th, in Montevideo, Verdão will face Flamengo in search of a three-time South American championship.

See what was in the news this Thursday!

Despite showing intent, the board disperses about new reinforcements and keeps the focus on the continental decision. New management led by Leila Pereira must plan and work for 2022. Galiotte is in his last moments as club president.

Brazilian, Uruguayan and Argentine entities met on Tuesday and advanced the security planning. The route for people from Palmeira and Flamengo to Montevideo has already been mapped out and the objective is to avoid fights and conflicts along the roads.

Hugo Cajuda, Abel Ferreira’s agent, used social media to exalt Palmeiras and poke at Atlético-MG. Portuguese is called a retranqueiro by the press.

Benjamin Kuscevic, defender from Palmeira, has tried his life as a tennis player. See his analysis and how this experience was.

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram