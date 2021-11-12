New search engine You.com wants to dethrone Google with a different look and privacy

“Going a Google” today is a synonym for “doing a web search” given the company’s immense dominance in the search engine market. Now, however, there is a new competitor eyeing this market that has not received big news for some time: the competitor’s name is You.com. The platform wants to challenge the sovereignty of the most famous search engine in the world with a new ranking model and without invading users’ space.

Created by former Salesforce employees, You.com explores ideas that Google has been using for some time, such as displaying results on cards, but with one difference: it only displays results that way. A site search does not return a continuous list of links without images, but blocks highlighting related articles and pages.

Displaying results on cards and integration with social networks favors the discovery of new content (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

You.com is now in a trial period, so it’s still not in its most polished state for complex searches (and results tend to take a while to load). Even so, he already presents his proposal and the letters he will use to try to review the conventions well established by traditional searchers.

The search engine for most results is the same as Microsoft’s Bing, but they are not exactly the same. The site’s search results are pulled from social media posts (including Twitter, TikTok, Reddit and LinkedIn) as well as YouTube videos.

In addition, users can provide feedback on the content found, so the sequence of links is not just determined by algorithm. Those who search on You.com can rate the submitted categories positively or negatively, and then help the search engine to refine the results in subsequent searches.

As it is still in experimental stages, You.com lacks important resources for an online survey. For example, the site is still unable to deliver quick responses based on well-established sites like Wikipedia, just like Google does.

Focus on privacy

The new search engine is focused on privacy and promises not to sell its users’ data — in basic mode, the site anonymizes the data before processing it in order to ensure privacy. In addition, it does not work with ads and has a private mode that guarantees not to retain any type of information from those who carry out a search.

Currently, You.com already encourages users to adopt it as the “default search engine” in their browser. Access both by PC and cell phone is very intuitive, so it can be a good alternative if the presentation of search results is more interesting for you.

difference can be successful

A quick search on You.com already shows that displaying search results by cards can be quite interesting, especially on larger screens — tablets, folding cell phones and computers — but on traditional cell phones you can’t escape the traditional ranking of results.

Reddit may be an important social network, but is that what the user is looking for when they enter the terms “Canaltech” in the search bar? (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Searches take up a lot of screen space and, at first glance, it is even quite confusing to find the researched subject. It requires a little “training” and habit to understand the interface and how to find what you are looking for, without getting disoriented by the dozens of options.

The You.com results proved to be very useful in tests carried out by the newsroom of CT, favoring performance in multiple media. When searching for “Canaltech”, links to websites, social networks, YouTube highlights and even TikTok publications are displayed, in a style that works well for making new discoveries on the web.

However, the disadvantages of the searcher’s “immaturity” show up in deeper searches. An example of this is searching for specific themes of the Canaltech, like “Canaltech Windows 11”: the first results even make sense, but you don’t even have to scroll to find articles that are not related to the site, including posts and interactions on social networks that are also well disconnected from the search.

Canaltech has at least dozens of articles published about Windows 11, so the absence in the results is not due to lack of content (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Over time, this can improve, obviously. However, it is still a negative point for those looking for a new search engine for the moment. Perhaps, the refined search engine for feedback can help, but if there is no reinforcement from the algorithm side, You.com is likely to be no more than an “alternative privacy-focused search engine” — which, to all intents and purposes , is worse than the traditional DuckDuckGo.

