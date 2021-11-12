New species of ‘proboscis’ dinosaur described in England | Science

Scientists at the Museum of Natural History and the University of Portsmouth, UK, have described a new genus and species of dinosaur found in England, whose main feature is a protruding nose.

In an article published on Wednesday (10) in the “Journal of Systematic Palaeontology”, scientists call the new species a Brighstoneus simmondsi, a herbivorous dinosaur, which was about eight meters long and weighed 900 kg.

The discovery of the fossil, in fact, is old: it was found in the 1970s on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England. At first, the bones were sometimes attributed to Mantellisaurus and sometimes to Iguanodon. All lived in the period known as the Early Cretaceous.

Recently, however, one of the scientists noticed something different about the Wight fossil’s skull: it had more teeth and an extremely pointed nose.

“Mantellisaurus has 23 or 24 teeth, but this one has 28. It also had a bulbous nose, while the other species have very straight noses. These and other small differences obviously made it a new species,” explained the Museum and University researcher. University of Portsmouth, Jeremy Lockwood.

The name Brighstoneus simmondsi, explains Lockwood, is named after the village of Brightstone, near the excavation site, and the scientist who found the fossil, Keith Simmonds.

The article published on Wednesday concludes that the discovery of this new species suggests that there were many more dinosaurs from the Lower Cretaceous iguanodontian group in what is now the UK than previously thought.