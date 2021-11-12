New You.com search engine arrives to compete with Google

Google’s search engine has always secured a large domain on the internet, being the most used in the world and even becoming a synonym for search on the net. But a new search engine is coming and intends to give work to the search giant, You.com.

The search engine market hasn’t seen anything new for some time and that’s exactly what You.com intends to bring: news. The platform brings a new way of searching and results, in addition to ensuring more privacy for the user, thus becoming a possible competitor for Google in the category.

A different way to show results

The You.com platform was created by a former Salesforce employee and comes with a very notable difference: your survey results are displayed on cards and only that way. This means that it does not have that list of website addresses that users are used to in other search engines.

Blocks highlight pages and articles that are related to the search results and even separate the results into categories like web results, twitter, linkedin, instagram, videos, and more.

For now it is still in the trial period (beta), so it will still gain more improvements over time, but you can already test it and get an idea of ​​what’s to come by accessing the page www.you.com.

With this new model of results in cards, he seeks to bring a new air to internet research, moving away from traditional models. Regarding the search engine, it is the same as Bing, the Microsoft search engine, but it has some changes.

The main one is that the research results are mainly drawn from publications on social networks, in addition to videos on Youtube, and that is why this division of categories.

Interestingly, users can give feedback on their experiences with the search engine and the content found in it, which helps a lot so that the platform can better refine the results of future searches according to these responses.

For now it is possible to see that the platform is in its first steps, mainly in online search content. One example of this is that it doesn’t offer quick answer cards based on already well-known and popular sites, such as Wikipedia.

You.com guarantees more privacy for the user

One of the highlights of You.com is that the platform promises more privacy and guarantees that it doesn’t sell user data. Using basic mode, she is able to keep user data anonymous before processing it. That way there are no ads getting in the way of the experience.

The site also has a private mode, which does not keep any type of information about the research carried out. You.com can now be adopted as the default search engine in browsers for anyone interested. It works on both computer and mobile devices, and is very intuitive.

On larger screens, this presentation on cards becomes quite interesting. But for use on smartphones, with smaller screens, navigation may seem a little strange initially, so it takes some time to get used to the interface and streamline the process.

Even being in the development phase, You.com already offers very satisfactory results. Performing a search for hardware.com.br, for example, it offers quick access to the site itself, as well as access to social networks such as facebook, instagram and twitter.

However, a little deeper and more specific research still has few results, with the rest being articles and posts that don’t have much to do with the subject. Of course, all of this gets better with time and this improvement will be essential for us to know if You.com will, in fact, be a competitor at the height of the search giant.