Newspaper details ‘Operation Mbappé’ drawn up by Real Madrid 50 days before the star can sign a pre-contract

Spanish club keep an eye on the French striker’s footsteps, who is at the end of his contract with PSG

The last European transfer window was marked by the ‘final sprint’ of the Real Madrid in an attempt to take Kylian Mbappé of PSG, which ended up not having a happy ending for the Spaniards. However, according to information from the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, O Meringue remains firm and strong in its planning to make a new onslaught by the French star.

With a link in force until June 2022 with the Parisian club, Mbappé will be free on the market soon after this date. Although, in 50 days, from January 1st, the 22-year-old striker will also be able to sign a pre-contract with any other team., and free of charge. And with ‘Operation Mbappé’ drawn up, Real is already preparing for different scenarios.

In an interview last October, Mbappé revealed that he had indeed asked to leave PSG in July, a few months before Real Madrid presented an official offer to the French club, which they refused. Although the transfer did not work out, the vehicle claims that the player’s posture remains the same, as his goal is to finish the cycle at Parque dos Príncipes to defend a new club.

Thus, the Spaniards trust the attacker’s willingness to leave French football to try to reach a deal. And in his planning, the same could happen in January, with Mbappé arriving free of charge at the club, but only for the 2022/23 season, or even before that.

Also according to the vehicle, with the aim of showing their real interest in Mbappé, O Meringue can return to the charge to try to have it already in January, even knowing that in less than two months he will be able to sign a pre-contract. Spaniards know that it is very likely that PSG will refuse a new offer (which has not had its value revealed by the vehicle), but the financial issue can influence.

The French have been struggling to renew his 7 shirt’s contract. In recent months, the player has turned down numerous renewal proposals, which could leave PSG at the mercy of the end of the current season, with Mbappé leaving for free.

And if a second onslaught fails, Real Madrid’s plan B is to try to get him to sign a pre-contract starting in January. Until then, there will also be a better definition as to the possible renewal of Mbappé with PSG.

The fact is that the Spanish club continues to chase the striker, who in recent years has already been speculated numerous times at Real Madrid, even before the deal with PSG in 2017. And, for now, the only threat in the business is the French club itself , who will try until 45 of the second half to renew with the athlete.

A second Spanish vehicle, the “Mundo Deportivo”, also revealed that Real Madrid’s plans must not stop at Mbappé. Midfielder Paul Pogba, from Manchester United, in addition to defender Antonio Rüdiger, from the Chelsea, and forward Erling Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund, are also in the Spanish club’s plans for the next season. The first two are also at the end of their contract.