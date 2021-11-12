Newspaper lists 5 possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo in case of departure from United

The football crisis plaguing Manchester United could end up spilling over to the team’s main player. According to information from the newspaper ‘The Sun’, it is speculated that a possible early departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, hired at the beginning of the current season, is already being aired by the sides of England.

Also according to the tabloid, there would be five possible and probable destinations for CR7, if he really opts for the exit door at Old Trafford. In the same country, Manchester City, rivals of the Red Devils, who tried their arrival in July, would be one of them. Real Madrid, his former club, and Paris Saint-Germain, both rich and able to afford his salary, would be others.

Finally, ‘The Sun’ also mentions two other teams: Sporting, from Portugal, the association for which he took his first steps as a professional and a fanatical fan, and Inter Miami, from the United States, which is managed by friend and former player David Beckham.

Since returning to Manchester United, Ronaldo, according to local media, has not been “speaking the same language” as coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has even been swinging in his post. In 13 matches played so far, the Portuguese went to the net nine times and was also responsible for an assist.