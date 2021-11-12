Neymar asks Justice to decree secrecy in case against Zélia Duncan – 12/11/2021

Neymar went to court to ask that confidentiality be decreed in his lawsuit filed against singer Zélia Duncan, after the disclosure of the action by the column and, later, by several other media outlets.

The player’s lawyers say that the decree of secrecy is due to the fact that Neymar is a public person and needs to protect his privacy, with access to his processes being restricted to the Judiciary’s servers and the parties’ lawyers.

They allege that the disclosure of the procedure in reference to the media generated greater exposure to Neymar and also to the artist, which is why the request for secrecy in the documents of the action is enacted. They even cited Zélia’s interview with UOL Splash, where the artist considered the action brought by the attacker as “disproportionate”.

“There is no reason for this [processo] Go forward. It’s funny to know that Neymar did this. I find it very disproportionate for a guy who has so much to do, but something hurt about him. We are in difficult internet times. I’ll find out,” said the artist.

Neymar, in turn, did not comment on Zélia’s statements.

In the lawsuit filed by the player, his lawyers sent 11 questions referring to a tweet in which the artist criticizes the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team.

“I’m not a football player, but Neymar seems to me so far a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen. Do you want respect? Give yourself to him and show your services. Oh, and pay your taxes!”, tweeted the artist, on 10th September.

The outburst came soon after the athlete stated, after being one of the highlights in the 2-0 victory against Peru, in the Qatar Cup Qualifiers, that “he doesn’t know what else to do with this shirt (from Brazil) for the crowd respect Neymar”.

According to the lawsuit, the athlete’s lawyers saw in Duncan’s tweet statements that could indicate “damage to the honor of Neymar Júnior, possibly defaming him”, in addition to considering that the words “exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and could be inferred from them potential penal reflexes”.