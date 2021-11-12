Neymar gets angry and goes after the referee in the national team game

Credit: Reproduction

Forward Neymar starred in a bizarre move this Thursday (11). During the first minutes of the duel between the Brazilian team and Colombia for the World Cup qualifiers, the shirt 10 went on top of referee Roberto Tobar.

At the time, the team player complained about an unmarked foul on Raphinha and then ended up preventing the move with an infraction on Quadrado. When he complained, Neymar even confronted the Paraguayan judge at Neo Química Arena.

SELECTION CAN GUARANTEE A SPOT IN THE WORLD CUP

The game between the Brazilian team against Colombia could guarantee the classification of Tite’s team for the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022. In case of a national victory at the Neo Química Arena, Brazil will only need to comply with the table in the next rounds of the qualifiers.

