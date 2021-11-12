Neymar gets annoyed and faces a match referee in Brazil

A scene starring Brazilian national team forward Neymar caught the attention of viewers in yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Colombia, in a match valid for the South American Cup qualifiers.

Irritated by the decisions of the Chilean Roberto Tobar, the shirt 10 was furious after a move still in the 1st time and went after the referee. The player yelled and glared at the referee, who also roared.

The scene, of course, quickly went viral on Twitter. For some, the two have just barely traded anger for love in the form of a kiss. Other fans admitted “envy” of Tobar and simulated what would happen if they were in that scene with Neymar.

Finally, there were jokes around the supposed performance of dentist by the player, who kept his eyes a few inches from the judge’s teeth. Was he checking the Chilean’s cavities?

Despite the hot weather, Neymar did not get a yellow card in the moment of anger – the punishment in question was given in the 2nd time after a foul.

Here are some reactions:

neymar has been on fire with the referee since the game started, he already calls for a fight — Bilu✠ (@phbilu_quemel) November 12, 2021

I love when Neymar hits and goes after the referee KKKKKKKKKKKKK — Leleo (@Leeozeira23) November 12, 2021