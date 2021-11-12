Nilmar reminisces about the 2005 Corinthians squad; ‘The vanity was too great’

Forward Nilmar, Brazilian champion with Corinthians in 2005, participated in a sports program alongside coach Lisca. In summary, the former player commented on that cast that had greats like Carlos Tévez, Carlos Roberto and Roger.

In principle, the former athlete said that Lisca, with whom he worked at Internacional, would be a good coach for Timão in 2005. It is worth remembering that the club’s first title in the straight points era was won under the command of Antônio Lopes.

“Look, he was going to do really well. It was a very good school like that, which I lived with at Corinthians, because they were young players, but they were already considered talented, very talented, with good contracts, well-known”, said Nilmar on the program “Resenha ESPN”, on the channel ESPN.

“The vanity was very big. I even joke today, that I’m glad there was no social network that exists today at that time. Because it was a fight in the locker room, it was… Ixi, Carlos Alberto, Tevez, Roger… We used to see each other inside the locker room, right. But when the ball rolled, we understood each other on the field,” he recalled.

Finally, Lisca approved the remote idea of ​​leading that squad from 2005. The football coach, who is currently free on the market, never managed to command the club at Parque São Jorge. However, in 2020, the professional said that he would like to train the team.

“These guys could bother you off the field, but inside they solved it. And you can see that nothing leaked out of the locker room. Nowadays it’s complicated. Everything that happens there for us is sacred. But today, a lot of things leak, right. Many fights they had, which he commented, today would be enough to wear. Everything powered up. But I like it that way, working with this type of player,” concluded the former Vasco coach.

Nilmar played 60 matches with the Alvinegra shirt and scored 31 goals. One of the main responsible for the Brazilian title, the former player had two injuries during his time in the East Zone team and when he recovered, he returned to Internacional. In 2017, when he was defending Santos, he was removed from activities for the treatment of depression.

