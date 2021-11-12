No stalkers: WhatsApp will hide ‘last seen’ from ex; understand – 11/11/2021

WhatsApp is testing a tool that can help reinforce your privacy, whether it’s to avoid that ex who is still in your contacts, but keeps an eye on your steps, or to stop that relative inconvenience of get in touch anytime of the day (or night).

O WABetaInfo, which is famous for anticipating news about the messaging service, announced the new feature, which allows you to hide the “Last Seen” time information from some specific contacts. According to the website, the version reached some beta testers with the Android 2.21.33.14 update.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.14: what’s new? WhatsApp is finally rolling out to “My Contacts Except…” option for your Privacy Settings, giving you more control over your privacy.https://t.co/1aAmNZ4Wm9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 11, 2021

Previously, you could only choose from three settings to define who may and may not know the last time you were online: “everyone”, “nobody” or “my contacts”.

With the new function, the option “My contacts, except…” appears in the list of privacy settings, allowing you to point to whoever wants to hide the information.

Image: WABetaInfo/Reproduction

It’s worth noting that if you disable last viewing for some specific contacts, you also won’t be able to see what time they were last viewed in the app.

According to WABetaInfo, the new rule does not yet apply to your “profile picture” and “about” (profile summary), but soon they too should be tested.

If the feature isn’t available for in your WhatsApp account, don’t worry: the app is enabling the feature bit by bit for some beta testers, and more activations should happen after the next updates.