Novo councilors exchange physical attacks in the bathroom of the São Paulo City Council – Politica

Councilwoman Cris Monteiro, from Novo, claims to have been attacked by Janaina Lima, party colleague (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks)

At



Janaina Lima councilors



and



Chris Monteiro



, both from



New



, left for the



Physical aggression



against each other inside the bathroom of the



Chamber



City of



São Paulo



on Wednesday night, 10. Cris Monteiro says she was attacked. she registered



police report



and performed



exam



in



body





of tort



on the morning of Thursday, 11. The councilor reported having obvious bruises on her neck, which injured her knee in the fall and had bruises. Janaina says she reacted to Cris’ aggressions and informed that she will also file a police report against the co-religionist. The councilor’s team says that the fight started in the plenary and that Cris would have pushed Janaina down a ladder.

The last straw in the fight, according to Cris, would have been the fact that Janaina, leader of the party in the House, did not guarantee her colleague time to speak in the discussion on the Social Security reform. Janaina claims to have been pressured by Cris.

Party members in São Paulo are trying to contain the spirits in the municipal directory. Interlocutors of both claim that they are only related to protocol.

A video taken by City Council security cameras circulating among councilors shows Cris “surrounding” Janaina and pressing her against the wall still inside the House Plenary at Wednesday’s session, and then the two of them exiting through the side door.

