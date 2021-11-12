Number of air travelers in Brazil is still less than half of pre-covid – 11/11/2021

Airlines transported 11.2 million passengers in the third quarter — between July and September — of 2021 at Brazilian airports, a number even less than half of the number that traveled in the same period in 2019, before the covid-19 pandemic. Between July and September 2019, 25.7 million passengers passed through the country’s airports.

The conclusion comes from a survey carried out by AirHelp, a company specializing in travelers’ rights, which compared data on regular flights in the two intervals. The survey also found that 1 in 12 passengers was affected by late cancellations in the quarter, that is, 938,000 people.

Delays of more than four hours reached 9,100 passengers in the third quarter of 2021, a moment of resumption of tourism in the country. Already 103,000 passengers had their flights canceled. The company also estimates that 1 in every 114 travelers meets the rules of ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) to claim compensation from airlines.

The law provides that it is possible to request financial repair when delays or cancellations cause damage to the company’s customer and there were no meteorological issues or force majeure reasons that prevented boarding on the scheduled date and time.

However, companies are currently not required to provide assistance to passengers if borders are closed due to the pandemic. Understand the rules.

most problematic airports

The largest number of travelers affected by cancellations and delays was detected at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, with 219,000 passengers boarding outside the purchased timetable or who never flew.

Recife International Airport was in second place, with 81,000 passengers affected. Third place went to Viracopos International Airport, which registered 64,000 injured passengers.

In fourth place was the Santos Dumont International Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, with 60 thousand customers of the companies affected by the same problem. Congonhas, in São Paulo, finished fifth with 47 thousand passengers impacted by delays and cancellations.