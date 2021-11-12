Odell Beckham Jr. closes with the Rams and joins ‘supertime’

Wide receiver left the Browns this week to form one of the NFL’s greatest powers in Los Angeles

Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with Los Angeles Rams, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The wide receiver will join a powerful attack led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and add to a receiver corps that already includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Beckham became a free agent when he passed the wivers on Tuesday, after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

In Los Angeles, Beckham essentially replaces veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was released after last week’s trading deadline. Jackson signed with Las Vegas Raiders this week.

The Browns excused Beckham from training last week as the sides negotiated his exit. He asked to be traded and never developed a connection on the field with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Beckham basically forced his layoff last week when his father shared an 11-minute video on social media — hours before the trade deadline — of plays that Mayfield didn’t give him the ball.

Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games this season.

The Rams (7-2) face the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) this week in Monday Night Football, broadcast by ESPN on Star+.