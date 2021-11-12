Oi has operational improvement, but does not solve debt, says Genial; shares fall 5%

THE Hi (OIBR3) presented a worsening of 86.5% in the consolidated net loss for the third quarter of 2021. The company’s losses were BRL 4.8 billion, compared to BRL 2.6 billion registered in the same period of 2020.

According to Great Investments, the result was affected by the appreciation of the dollar — with an impact even on onerous liabilities — and the increase in interest rates and inflation in Brazil.

The broker’s expectation was for an increase in the cost due to the macroeconomic situation. However, Genial says that Oi managed to deliver “good results”, with a total cost of BRL 3.1 billion, a drop of 5.6% in the annual comparison, and Ebitda of BRL 1.5 billion, 0.2% lower than the previous year.

The broker reiterates that, despite the good operating numbers, Oi is remembered for the debt it carries and that weighs on the financial results, culminating in losses.

“The result of this quarter can be interpreted as negative for the company, which improves operationally but does not solve its main problem: the large debt”, completes the analyst at Genial, Gabriel Tinem.

The market reacted badly to Third-quarter results of the telephone company. Oi’s shares fell by 5.88% this Thursday (11), quoted at R$ 0.96.

For the broker, the recommendation is to maintain Oi’s shares, with a target price of R$1.20 — potential for an increase of approximately 17%, based on the last closing (10).