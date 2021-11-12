Oi’s shares (OIBR3;OIBR4) fall with results showing a slight improvement in operations, but debt on the rise

SAO PAULO – Closely followed by investors along the path taken to try to get out of the judicial reorganization, Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) had results that did not please market analysts, which also reflects on the performance of the company’s shares. At 4:40 pm (Brasilia time), OIBR3 securities fell 5.88%, to R$ 0.96, while OIBR4 assets had a less significant drop, of 1.85%, to R$ 1.59.

The company recorded a net loss attributable to controlling shareholders of BRL 4.813 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 82.4% in losses compared to the same period last year, of BRL 2.638 billion. In the 2nd quarter, the tele had a profit of R$ 1.139 billion.

Profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) routinely, in turn, was R$ 1.46 billion (up 13.7% on a quarterly basis), while the margin improved to 32.3% (up 3 points in the quarterly comparison and 1.2 points in the annual basis).

“It is noteworthy that the cash burn in the quarter was still negative, but a little milder, with an Ebitda less capex (capital investments) of – BRL 365 million (compared to a negative figure of BRL 612 million in the previous period)” , evaluate.

The highlight on the negative side was the net debt, which increased R$ 4.2 billion in the quarter, to R$ 29.9 billion, impacted by the exchange rate devaluation in the quarter.

Bradesco BBI highlighted that the market may consider the results to be marginally negative, considering the increase in indebtedness and only slight operational improvements.

The FTTH (acronym for Fiber-to-the-Home) expansion sustained the more positive momentum. “In the fiber segment, the company delivered another solid quarter, with an absorption rate of 23.5%, very stable in the quarter. Past Homes and Connected Homes reached 13.5 million (up 1.46 million on a quarterly basis) and 3.2 million (up of 326,000 on a sequential basis), respectively. Average net revenue per user (ARPU) trends were slightly positive, growing 1.6% year-on-year to R$89.

Analysts also point out that routine Ebitda increased on a sequential basis mainly supported by the sustained growth of FTTH revenues, together with cost control.

Credit also highlighted the increase in the Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) – from 29.3% in the second quarter to 32.3% in the third quarter -, mainly due to the expansion of FFTH in the portfolio, but also assesses the strong increase in the net debt due to the weaker real as a negative point. The bank has a neutral recommendation for the OIBR3 asset, with a target price of R$ 1.60, which corresponds to a 57% increase compared to the previous day’s closing.

BBI, in turn, even highlighting the result as marginally negative for the shares, continues with a positive outlook for the OIBR3 asset, having an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) and seeing a potential increase of 233% in relation to the closing of the eve.

“We believe that the main triggers for action should be the conclusion of the mobile asset sale process, together with the execution of the strategic plan for the coming years”, assesses BBI.

