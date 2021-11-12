On Judgment Day, Britney Spears appears in a #FreeBritney T-shirt

This November 12th can be historic for Britney Spears and your fight against your tutelage. Previously, she had a first victory having her father removed from the role of guardian. However, she still doesn’t have the freedom she dreams of. This could happen today, with a possible termination of the conservatorship. That’s what the court will decide in a decisive hearing.

Hours before the big moment, Britney Spears appeared on her social networks confident that she’s going to have what she wants so badly. Proof of this is that she made a show with the #FreeBritney t-shirt, a movement initially created by fans in favor of her freedom. she and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, wear the same clothes.

Britney Spears Fight

the guardianship of Britney Spears it lasts for 13 years. It all started when the singer’s life became chaos – explained in several documentaries. She had problems with the possibility of losing custody of her children, which made her nervous. It was the same time she was being chased by paparazzi all the time, with no privacy whatsoever. It was too much for her head.

Controversy arose and she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital. That’s when the family decided to intervene. They got documents that “proved” that the singer was not capable of taking care of her own life. Thus, his father controlled his career, money and even the personal side.

for a few years, Britney did as she was asked. She released several albums, toured, released products – and she couldn’t even enjoy the fortune she was earning. Until she got tired. In 2018 she even announced a new residence in Las Vegas, the “Britney: Domination“but it never happened. It was the moment she got tired. She would no longer do what they wanted her to do. That’s when fans got real and the #FreBritney movement emerged.

Public pressure and the release of relevant documentaries put pressure on those involved. The court sped up the case after years of slacking off. This November 12th could be decisive. Let’s cheer!

Britney Spears sends a message to the family: “I want justice!”

Each day closer to your complete freedom, Britney Spears at least she is already free to write on her own social networks, especially on Instagram, where in addition to dancing videos, the singer sends messages directly to her family.

In a recent Instagram post, Britney Spears she vented about how people are only available to her when it suits them and that, now, she is no longer available to any of them.

Britney made it clear that this was a message to her family and warned: “The guardianship is about to end but I still want justice!”

Check out the full translation of the message:

“I found my mini typewriter!!! Don’t you think it’s weird when you run all over the place to organize trips or lunches with the people you love only to find they’re going to stick or leave after 10 minutes?

It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I open up to immediately says they’re going away for two weeks later… Ok I get it… They’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them… Well I’m not available to any of them now!! !

I don’t mind being alone… And actually I’m tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa… If you’re rude to me then it’s gone… bye!!!

This message is for my family… For hurting me more deeply than you will ever know!!! I know the guardianship is about to end but I still want justice!!! I’m only 1.63m and I’ve been the biggest person my entire life…. Do you know how difficult this is??? PS… Camila Cabello I found my mini table too!!!”