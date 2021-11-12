On the anniversary of Marcos Paulo’s death, Antonia Fontenelle complains about inheritance · TV News

Antonia Fontenelle remembered the anniversary of the death of Marcos Paulo (1951-2012) this Thursday (11). The presenter went to social media to complain that to date she has not received her inheritance as the director’s widow. She fights in court against the actor’s heiresses and, according to her, the end is near. Today, she declared that she decided to accept the proposal of the other party: to keep 12% of the equity. “I’m giving it to you for Christmas,” he needled.

In a sequel to Stories for Instagram, Antonia vented about the dispute that has dragged on in the judiciary since the director’s death. He and the actress lived together between 2005 and 2012 and had a stable relationship contract. Paulo left a document in which he determined that 60% of his fortune should remain with his wife.

After his death, however, Mariana Simões, daughter of Marcos Paulo with Renata Sorrah, and Giulia Costa, from the relationship with Flávia Alessandra, asked for the document to be invalidated. In the following years, decisions were always favorable to the widow, in 2013, 2014 and 2017. In 2019, Flávia and Mariana tried one more appeal, but Antonia was again victorious.

The presenter recalled all the details of this dispute on social media and updated her followers on the recent chapters of the clash. “Today it’s been nine years since Marcos Paulo has gone. And you believe that every now and then someone says to me: ‘He’s wasting all the money he’s worth.’ No, my love. The life I lead –simple but honest- “It’s thanks to my work. I don’t care, I don’t wait for an inheritance”, he began.

“Nine years have passed. Can you believe that until now my money has not been deposited in my account? The inventor is not accountable as it has to be. I have been asking for months: ‘Where is the money for my apartment in New York [imóvel consta nos bens do diretor] who did not come to the booty?’ And various other things. As long as you don’t say where you are, penny for penny, nobody solves anything,” he criticized.

“All this lowering that I’m sharing with you is because it’s necessary. Nine years is a lifetime. And that doesn’t have any more legal secrets because Giulia is already 21. There’s no other minor in history,” he continued.

Then, Antonia revealed that the two parties began to fight for the sale of Paulo’s coverage. “It wasn’t sold because there’s always a story that gives problems. There’s always one that manages to be worse than the others and diverges from everything. Either because it doesn’t need it or because the bid is that it came in this life to really screw me up. I don’t know which one the problem is because she is beautiful, rich and famous. Theoretically, she is happily married and has a beautiful family,” he snapped.

“I can’t understand why you don’t decide for each one to go on with their lives and not stay with that energy. You are witnesses that, dammit, I’m not that shack anymore. Many people once thought that I was [barraqueira] for talking and screaming when they step on my toes,” he said.

“The penthouse has not been sold and there is a friend who wants to buy it for ‘x’ in cash. Amazing. Everyone agrees, except for the usual girl. And yesterday [10] came a proposal: ‘We sell the coverage to your friend as long as you accept the 12% that we’ve always wanted to give you’. Do you believe?” she revealed.

Christmas gift to rivals

According to Antonia, when the court recognized her as Paulo’s heir, the question of the percentage of the fortune to which she is entitled arose. “Now, she agrees to sell the coverage as long as I accept that 12% and no longer fight for the 50%, which is my right,” he observed.

“You’ve followed this story since the beginning, when you wanted to turn me into Marcos Paulo’s little whore. You’ve followed my suffering on all the television programs. You dissected me to the last bone. I fought in court and I was recognized. First, I came to tell you, and then go to my lawyers: I accept the 12% they want to give me to be happy with their millions”, he declared.

According to the presenter, the money she will receive will be donated to the creation of a charity for children with cancer. “Today I can say that this [a quantia] it doesn’t make any difference in my life. But these measly 12% will make them [as crianças] very happy and will help a lot of people,” he declared.

“I want to get rid of her [da briga na Justiça]. I can’t stand this story anymore. For those who think I live by inheritance, right now I’m making Marcos Paulo’s daughters immensely happy. I am giving, which is not their right. I’m giving as a Christmas present the millions you’ve struggled so hard to have,” he needled.

“You’ll only have it because I’m giving it to you. I must say that it’s not just Marcos Paulo’s daughters. Dona Flávia Alessandra too, who hides behind Giulia. So, girls, you have to love me now. I’m giving millions to you,” he teased.

In the end, the communicator sent a message to her rivals in court. “I know you can’t reinvent yourselves like me. I’m giving [o dinheiro] for you to drop my saint. Now, rush to solve everything because the people who need those 12% are in need. I’m giving it to you, but I’ll also give it a deadline,” he concluded.

O TV news he tried to contact Antonia, but he didn’t get a return until the end of this text. The lawyer for Paulo’s heiresses was also sought, but he did not respond to the report.

See Antonia Fontenelle’s publication: