On the anniversary of Marcos Paulo’s death, Antonia Fontenelle talks about inheritance

Antonia Fontenelle is one of those people who loves to get involved in controversies. The presenter used her social networks this Thursday (11) to remember the nine-year anniversary of the death of her ex-husband Marcos Paul and he also complained about the inheritance he had not yet received.

The artist is waging a real war in justice with the heiresses, but said that the end of the legal dispute is getting closer.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“Today it’s nine years since Marcos Paulo left. And you believe that every now and then someone says to me: ‘He’s wasting all the money of his fortune’. No my love. The life I lead, simple and honest, is thanks to my work. I drain, I don’t wait for inheritance”, she shot in Instagram stories.

“Nine years have passed. Do you believe that until now my money has not been deposited in my account? The inventor does not pay attention to how it has to be. I’ve been asking for months, ‘Where’s the money for my New York apartment that didn’t come into the booty? And various other things. Until I say where is penny for penny, nobody solves anything”, he added.

Antonia Fontenelle and Marcos Paulo. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Cover sale

Antonia Fontenelle also tore up the verb about the sale of Marcos Paulo’s coverage. “It was not sold because there is always a story that gives problems. There is always one that manages to be worse than the others and diverges from everything. Either because you don’t need it, or because the thing is that you came into this life to really screw me up. I don’t know what the problem is, because she’s beautiful and rich and famous. Theoretically, she is happily married and has a beautiful family,” she said.

“The penthouse has not been sold and I have a friend who wants to buy it in cash. Be amazed. All agree, except the usual girl. And yesterday, a proposal came. ‘We sell coverage to your friend, as long as you accept that 12% that we’ve always wanted to give you.’ Do you believe it?Now, she agrees to sell the coverage as long as I accept that 12% and no longer fight for the 50% that is rightfully mine“, shot.

SEE ALSO: Simone rebuts gospel career critics: “I’m an honest woman”