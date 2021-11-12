Orange Iced Tea Recipe: Healthy Refreshment Alternative

This Thursday, November 11th, Cozinha & Recipes prepared a very refreshing drink. This iced and carbonated tea is delicious, perfect for hot days. In fact, the orange iced tea it is full of color, light, refreshing and with a delicate flavor.

Get inspired by this recipe for orange iced tea and use your creativity to create other versions. Know that the preparation takes less than 20 minutes and yields up to 5 servings.

Know how to do the orange iced tea

Homemade iced tea is much healthier than any beverage. In this way, prepare before lunch with the family, as well as after a wonderful dinner. Choose a beautiful jar and make this drink to add even more flavor to your meals. Above all, you can substitute mint for basil leaves.

recipe ingredients

1 cup of water tea;

4 black tea bags;

1 cup of orange juice tea;

½ cup of sugar tea;

1 orange;

mint leaves;

Sparkling water;

Ice. Step by step orange iced tea