Orange Iced Tea Recipe: Healthy Refreshment Alternative

This Thursday, November 11th, Cozinha & Recipes prepared a very refreshing drink. This iced and carbonated tea is delicious, perfect for hot days. In fact, the orange iced tea it is full of color, light, refreshing and with a delicate flavor.
Get inspired by this recipe for orange iced tea and use your creativity to create other versions. Know that the preparation takes less than 20 minutes and yields up to 5 servings.
Also read: American Cookie: That Movie Cookie That Is Easy, Simple, And Delicious
Know how to do the orange iced tea
Homemade iced tea is much healthier than any beverage. In this way, prepare before lunch with the family, as well as after a wonderful dinner. Choose a beautiful jar and make this drink to add even more flavor to your meals. Above all, you can substitute mint for basil leaves.
Don’t miss it yet: Watermelon rind jam recipe: no more waste, enjoy all of this fruit
recipe ingredients
- 1 cup of water tea;
- 4 black tea bags;
- 1 cup of orange juice tea;
- ½ cup of sugar tea;
- 1 orange;
- mint leaves;
- Sparkling water;
- Ice.
Step by step orange iced tea
Now that you’ve checked the few ingredients in this orange iced tea recipe, first, in a small saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Turn off the heat, add the tea bags and leave them there until cool completely. Afterwards, discard the bags.
In another small saucepan, add sugar and orange juice. Mix and bring to low heat just until the sugar dissolves. Set aside and let cool. In the meantime, cut the orange into slices, keeping the skin. Then wash the mint leaves.
Afterwards, choose your most beautiful pitcher, add the black tea, orange juice, orange pieces, mint leaves, some ice cubes, as well as sparkling water. The amount of water will vary depending on your taste, and can yield around 1.5 liters. Mix well, then serve.
Recipe consumption suggestion
Of course, try serving this recipe for orange iced tea after meals as well as in the afternoon snack. After all, no one can resist a cold drink to cool off in the heat.
Finally, read also: Pineapple Ice Cream: Simple Recipe, Perfect for Everyday Dessert
[spns_amp_optin subscribe=”Quero novidades!” unsubscribe=”Cancelar Notificações”]