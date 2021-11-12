Pabllo Vittar detonates Maurício Souza after homophobia controversy: ‘This is a crime’

Interviewed by the program “Conversa com Bial”, on TV Globo, on Thursday night (11), Pablo Vittar talked about the controversy involving the volleyball player Mauricio Souza, who was charged with the crime of homophobia after criticizing the announcement that Superman will discover himself bisexual in the comic books.

In the attraction, the singer, who is a drag queen, detonated the athlete: “I think he should have been quiet, because my mother taught me that when we have nothing to add, we keep our mouths shut, you know?” , began Pabllo.

“I think that in 2021 we no longer have time for these lines. It is very wrong to think that this is just a comment, that this is a guess, that this is just my opinion. No baby”.

“Homophobic opinion is a crime, so deal with the consequences. And that other people who also agree with this same thought connect, stay alert, change their way, because this is a crime. Homophobia is not cool and, man, 2022 is already knocking on the door, let’s learn”, concluded the artist.

