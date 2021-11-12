Pabllo Vittar plays for real on the Maurício Souza case: “he should have been silent”

Pablo Vittar is a great spokesperson for the LGBTQIA+ class. She is not afraid to take a stand and stand up for what she believes. At dawn this Friday (12), she participated in the program “Conversa com Bial”, on Globo, and spoke about the Maurício Souza case.

Mauricio Souza is a volleyball player who caused controversy (and was fired) when he commented on the news that Clark Kent’s son comes out bisexual in a comic book. He said: “Ah, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go on that will see where we end up“.

Pedro Bial then asked to Pablo Vittar talk about it:

“I think he should have been quiet because my mother taught me that when we don’t have something to add, we keep our mouths shut, you know?”, he blurted out.

Pablo Vittar made it clear that homophobia is a crime and asked for a change of attitude for those who agreed: “I think that in 2021 we don’t have time for these lines anymore, it is very wrong to think that this is just a comment, a guess, just my opinion. No, baby, homophobic opinion is a crime… So deal with the consequences. And other people who agree with this same thought, connect, stay alert, change with your way, because this is a crime, it’s wrong, homophobia is not cool“, he completed.

