Pacheco, Lira and other politicians say goodbye to Cristiana Lbo – Politica

Journalist Cristiana Lbo died of a rare cancer that affects bone marrow cells (photo: Globo News/reproduction)

The world of politics, in Brasilia, lamented the death of journalist Cristiana Lbo, 63, which occurred this Thursday morning (11/11). Many people went to social media to lament the death of the Globo News journalist, who was facing multiple myeloma (a type of cancer in the body’s defense system cells) and was admitted to a hospital in So Paulo to treat pneumonia . “Cristiana was substantial in the coverage of the national Congress”, reacted the president of the Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD/MG), and then added: “I had access to the main events and facts, the result of her work carried out with great professionalism in defense of democracy and freedom of expression”.

The president of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (DEM/A), also spoke on his Twitter profile, lamenting the journalist’s death. “You’re a professional we all liked to talk to,” he said.

Former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) also spoke on twitter, and lamented the death of Cristiana.

Also former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) said on her Twitter account that she received the journalist’s death “with immense regret”, and that she was a “serious and competent” professional.

Vice President Hamilton Mouro (PRTB) also went to social media to report the death. “I deeply regret the death of journalist Cristiana Lbo. In addition to being a serious and competent professional, she was an extraordinary human figure. My condolences to the family,” he posted.

“My deep feelings for the loss of Cristiana Lbo, one of the most brilliant minds in Brazilian journalism”, reacted the governor of So Paulo, Joo Doria (PSDB).

The former governor of Cear Ciro Gomes (PDT) also manifested: “Brazilian journalism has lost a great professional and I have been a friend for many years. May God comfort the family of Cristiana Lbo and her colleagues.”