Palmeiras and Flamengo discover where they will train in Montevideo before the final

Before the Libertadores final, on the 27th, Palmeiras and Flamengo will train at the National and Peñarol stadiums, respectively.

palm trees and Flamengo they already know where they will train in Montevideo, Uruguay, for the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol, scheduled for the 27th (Saturday), at the Estádio Centenário. The two delegations arrive in the country on Wednesday (24), according to the regulations of Conmebol.

Palmeiras will train for the three days before the final at Estádio Parque Central, which belongs to the Nacional and is relatively close to the Centenary.

Flamengo will carry out all its activities at the Campeón Del Siglo, Peñarol’s arena. The information was initially disclosed by UOL Esporte and confirmed to ESPN.com.br by the press office of Conmebol, organizer of Libertadores.

The two stadiums were rented by the South American entity and are available to the clubs. The schedule that each team will train has not yet been agreed, which should only be decided closer to the trip.

The logistics of the finalists of the South American Cup, which takes place a week earlier, on the 20th. Athletic-PR will train at Defensor’s Luis Franzini Stadium, while the Red Bull Bragantino stays with the training center of Montevideo City Torque.