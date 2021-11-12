Palmeiras lineup: Abel leads training before facing the Flu and waits for news | palm trees

This Friday morning, Palmeiras held another training session in preparation for the duel against Fluminense. Abel Ferreira led a technical activity in a small space.
The Portuguese coach has not yet defined the line-up for Sunday’s game, at 18:15 (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. But it is possible that the technician has news.
Felipe Melo and Jorge went to the field this morning – on Thursday, the two worked with the group without limitations. The 30 shirt was spared from the last two matches, while the left-back is returning from a left thigh injury.
If you have both players available, the likely lineup of Palmeiras is: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Kuscevic and Victor Luis (Jorge); Danilo (Felipe Melo), Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.
Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, with the selections of Paraguay and Uruguay, respectively, are out of this clash, too.
With six consecutive victories, Palmeiras is the vice-leader of the Brasileirão with 58 points, ten behind Atlético-MG, first placed after 31 rounds. The cast will perform on Saturday the last activity before the trip to Rio de Janeiro (RJ).
