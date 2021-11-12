Paracuru will have a New Year’s Eve party and the event will be a test for Carnival in 2022

The municipal administration of Paracuru, west coast, informed that there will be a New Year’s Eve party. The event will be considered a test for Carnival in 2022. The information was provided by the Municipal Tourism Secretary, Angelo Tuzze, in an interview with Rádio THE PEOPLE/CBN this Friday, 12.

“We are expecting. We know the numbers and the pandemic is not over, but we have to work with planning and with the expectation of release. We act in accordance with the guidelines of the state government, following the vaccination and infected numbers in the City and State, and the numbers are encouraging”, says the Paracuru manager.

Angelo says that Paracuru has already been carrying out testing events: “The fire test will be New Year’s Eve, an event that precedes Carnival. It’s important for the municipality. The most active industry in Paracuru is tourism. You’re between the scales of the situation. economic and sanitary. Our intention is to carry out Carnival with responsibility and prudence”.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Planning for events with a large number of people is not only idealized by Paracuru. Two days ago, the mayor of Aracati, Bismarck Maia, informed that the city will have programming for Carnival, in March, and Pre-Carnival, in January 2022. “Today we are completing 100,000 doses and we have 67% of the population over 12 years old vaccinated. This results in a situation that gives us comfort to have Carnival”, said the manager also in an interview with Radio THE PEOPLE/CBN.

Columnists always available and unlimited access. Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags