Pawns speculate who will be eliminated next in The Farm 13 – The Farm

This Thursday (11) has elimination night in “Itapecerica das Chamas” and, of course, speculation about who will leave the reality show took over the parallel conversations between the participants of The Farm 13.

Dayane Mello, Sthefane Matos or Tiago Piquilo? After all, who is going to leave the reality show and say goodbye to the millionaire award?

One day after the formation of Roça, MC Gui and Gui Araujo only had one subject: Farmer’s Test and eliminated from the week. “I think that Sthefane is at risk of leaving”, bet the singer. The pair also analyzed Rico’s decision with Lampião do Poder.

Rico Melquiadess spoke with Marina Ferrari about Roça this Thursday (11). The comedian told the boy about his fight with Dayane. “I really want her to leave. She’s mean”, says the participant about the model’s attitudes inside the headquarters.

Bil Araújo is also betting on Dayane’s departure: “I think Day will leave,” said the pawn to Dynho Alves. The singer expressed his opinion and commented that Sthefane is in danger of being eliminated.

But the pair went further and talked about forming the next hot seat. Dynho believes that Rico will be nominated because of his attitude towards Lampião do Poder. Bil did not agree and came to his colleague’s defense, but ended up criticized by the singer.

Who will leave headquarters and what direction should the game take after the elimination? stay tuned in The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the soap opera Genesis and, on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of The Farm 13.