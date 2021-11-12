Payment of the 13th should inject R$ 233 billion into the economy, says Dieese – Notícias

Until December 2021, the payment of 13th salary it has the potential to inject around R$ 232.6 billion into the economy. This amount represents approximately 2.7% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), according to an estimate by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies). According to the study, around 83 million Brazilians will benefit from an additional income of, on average, R$2,539.

Among the Brazilians who should benefit from the payment of the 13th salary, 51 million, or 61% of the total, are workers in the formal market. Among them are domestic workers with a formal contract, who should receive approximately R$155.6 billion, and Social Security retirees or pensioners, who will receive R$45.4 billion. The Union’s retirees and pensioners will receive R$ 11 billion; to state retirees and pensioners, R$ 15.8 billion; and R$4.7 billion to retirees and pensioners of the municipalities’ own regimes.

The most significant portion of the 13th salary, about 49.3%, must be paid in the Southeastern states. In the South, 17.2% of the amount must be paid and in the Northeast, 15.4%. The Midwest and North regions account for, respectively, 8.5% and 4.8%. The survey highlights that beneficiaries of the Union’s Own Regime will receive 4.7% of the amount and may be in any region of the country.

The highest average amount, BRL 4,541, must be paid in the Federal District and the lowest, in Maranhão and Piauí, with BRL 1,691 and BRL 1,729, respectively. These averages, however, do not include personnel retired under the Special Regime of the states and municipalities, as it was not possible to obtain these data.

For formal salaried workers in the public and private sectors, which correspond to 49.8 million workers, excluding domestic workers, it is estimated that R$ 154 billion will be paid, as a 13th salary, by the end of the year.

The largest portion of the amount to be distributed will fall to those employed in the service sector (including public administration), who will keep 63.1% of the total allocated to the formal market; industry employees will receive 17.3%; commerce workers, 13.4%; those working in civil construction will have 3.1%, the same percentage to be received by agricultural workers.

Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.