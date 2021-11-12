Payment schedule and value announced for the start of Brazil Aid

key points First installment of Auxílio Brasil will pay R$ 217.18;

New beneficiaries and high value depends on the approval of the PEC of the court orders;

Payments start on the 17th of November.

After many debates, the Brazil Aid will finally go into effect this month. The program will take the place of the traditional Bolsa Família which, for 18 years, supported thousands of Brazilian citizens in a situation of social vulnerability.

In the last year, these people were covered by emergency aid. Now, with the seven installments for the current round over, these same people were worried about how they would maintain income amid the economic chaos exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A part of these beneficiaries will continue to be concerned, as the Brazil Aid it will not be able to fully support all 39 million citizens who received emergency aid. The new cash transfer program will serve only the 14.6 million beneficiaries of Bolsa Família.

This limitation refers to the lack of funds to fund all proposals related to the program. These are the double installments in the amount of R$ 400 and the increase in the number of beneficiaries to 17 million families.

Who will be entitled to Brazil Aid?

As mentioned, at first, the Brazil Aid will only serve beneficiaries of the former Bolsa Família. But this is not enough to be entitled to a new income transfer, Brazilian citizens need to be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) of the Federal Government.

In addition, it is also essential to fit into the poverty and extreme poverty lines, with a monthly per capita income of R$ 200 and R$ 100 respectively.

Even in view of the possibility of expanding the number of beneficiaries in the near future, future members of the Brazil Aid must also meet these criteria.

Brazil Aid Value

From the beginning, the payment offer for the Brazil Aid was to offer R$ 400 to the beneficiaries. Much has been discussed to obtain a solution capable of financing installments in this amount, but so far, nothing has been defined on the subject.

Therefore, a 17.48% readjustment was established, resulting in a first installment of R$ 217.18. For the Federal Government to be able to pay the installments of R$ 400, which is the hope for December 2021 onwards, it is necessary that the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatório is approved by the 20th of this month.

In this way, in addition to reaching the desired amount, it will be possible to offer a supplement to what should have been fully paid in this month of November. In this way, the second installment of the Brazil Aid in the month of December it could reach the total amount of R$ 560.

Brazil Aid Calendar

the calendar of Brazil Aid it has already been released by the Federal Government, which also decided to maintain the standard implemented in the extinct Bolsa Família. This means that future installments will be released based on the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS), in the last ten business days of each month. Look!

NIS end November December 1 November 17th December 10th two November 18th December 13th 3 November 19th December 14th 4 November 22 December 15th 5 November 23 December 16th 6 November 24th December 17th 7 November 25th December 20 8 November 26th December 21 9 november 29 December 22nd 0 30th of November December 23

Composition of Brazil Aid

O Brazil Aid it goes far beyond a single benefit aimed at citizens in situations of poverty and extreme poverty. Therefore, it will not be limited to installments of R$400.

The program is made up of eight additional benefits, which will be made available in accordance with the profile of each beneficiary. The exact values ​​have not yet been released, but it is already possible to know a little about each one of them. See what they are:

Early Childhood Benefit: for families with children up to 3 years old. The benefit will be R$130, per child in this age group. The limit will be five benefits per family.

Family Membership Benefit: for families that have pregnant women, or people aged 3 to 17 years old, or people aged 18 to 21 enrolled in basic education. The value of the benefit will be R$ 65.00, per person under the aforementioned conditions. The limit will be five benefits per family.

Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: this benefit is granted if, even after calculating the other “basic core” benefits, the family’s monthly per capita income is still below the extreme poverty line.

School Sport Aid: for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who are members of beneficiary families of Auxílio Brasil and who stand out in official competitions of the Brazilian school games system.

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the value will be made in 12 monthly installments. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries.

Child Citizen Assistance: aimed at the person responsible for a family with a child aged between zero and 48 months who is not able to obtain a source of income but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child completes 48 months of life, and the limit per household will still be regulated.

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único.

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: whoever is on the Auxílio Brasil payroll and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit.

Transition Compensation Benefit: for families that were on the Bolsa Família payroll and lost part of the amount received as a result of qualifying for the Auxílio Brasil. It will be granted during the period of implementation of the new program and maintained until there is an increase in the amount received by the family or until it no longer meets the eligibility criteria.