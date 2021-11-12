Petrobras intends to quadruple natural gas prices, says Abegás; company aims high in the international market

SAO PAULO – Since the day before, the news has been highlighted that Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) intends to readjust, from 2022, between two and four times, the prices of the new natural gas contracts that it is negotiating with state concessionaires.

According to information from Valor Econômico, which cites the Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors (Abegás), Petrobras has presented contract proposals with different validity periods and values.

With respect to shorter agreements, from six months to a year, the increase can be up to four times, in order to bring domestic prices closer to the reality of international prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG). Prices have been heavily pressured by the energy crisis in regions such as China and Europe.

With that, the price, from US$ 8 million BTU (British thermal unit), could rise to levels of US$ 35 million BTU early next year. In longer contracts, of four years, the price of gas can double.

For longer contracts, the state-owned company offered a deferral option, says Valor, in which distributors may dilute the expected increase for 2022 over the following years.

Abegás intends to file a representation in the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) against the company, asking that the bases of the contracts in force be maintained.

The next year should be marked by the opening of the sector, with the entry of new suppliers, but the entry of these actors may be overshadowed by the new terms of the state-owned company, highlights the newspaper.

It is expected that some distributors will be able to pass on to consumers the gains obtained with better contractual conditions negotiated with the new names in the market. However, in several states, the state-owned company is still the main supply alternative.

In a statement, Petrobras announced that, in order to meet national demand in 2022, it will have to complement the supply by importing natural gas, which will impact prices mainly due to the international appreciation of the fuel.

The company informed that it is negotiating new types of natural gas contracts within the scope of public calls, in which it competes with other companies.

Check out the company’s position in full:

Petrobras reinforces its commitment to offering natural gas distributors contractual mechanisms to reduce volatility and provide more predictability to product prices, maintaining alignment with the international market. In this sense, the company is negotiating new types of natural gas contracts within the scope of public calls.

It is important to emphasize that, in order to meet the Brazilian demand for natural gas in 2022, it is essential to complement the offer with LNG imports. It is observed that high demand for LNG and limitations in international supply resulted in a significant increase in the international price of the input, which rose by around 500% in 2021, with a tendency to maintain the high in early 2022.

Seeking to mitigate the increase, Petrobras offered contracts with reference indexes linked to LNG and Brent, as well as the option of installment payment in long-term contracts.

It should be stressed that the new contracts are still being negotiated within the scope of public calls, in which Petrobras competes with other companies.

It is important to emphasize that this situation does not apply to the entire natural gas market, but only to a portion of around 20% of the national demand.

Read too: Bolsonaro announces extension of payroll exemption for 2 years

Learn more by watching the video below (from10:30):

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related