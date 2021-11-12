Petrobras sells refinery in Paraná for R$ 178 million

RIO – Petrobras announced this Thursday the sale of its third refinery. The state-owned company signed with the company Forbes & Manhattan Resources, a subsidiary of Forbes & Manhattan(F&M), the contract for the sale of the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), in Paraná, for the amount of R$ 178.8 million (US$ 33 million).

F&M is a privately held Canadian holding company focused on mining.

SIX is the third unit to be sold by the state-owned company and is part of a package of eight Petrobras refineries that are in the process of being sold. In March of this year, the sale contract for the Landulpho Alves Refinery (Rlam), in Bahia, was signed and, in August, it was the turn of Isaac Sabbá (Reman), in Manaus, Amazonas.

On the other hand, the state-owned company has been finding it difficult to get rid of other refineries. In negotiations to sell Repar (Paraná) and Refap (Rio Grande do Sul, the state-owned company was unable to reach an agreement regarding its price, while with Rnest, in Pernambuco, there were no interested parties.





Under the agreement made with Cade, Petrobras must sell all eight units by December 31 of this year. Together, these eight refineries represent half of the country’s refining capacity. Sources say that the state-owned company has been negotiating this deadline with Cade, but the regulatory body says that this deadline is still maintained.

In a statement, the state-owned company said that the “operation reaffirms Petrobras’ efforts to continue with its divestment plan.”

The Single Federation of Oil Tankers (FUP) criticized the operation. In a statement, he said that it is “another crime committed against the national heritage”, The general coordinator of the FUP, Deyvid Bacelar, said that the sale was “made in a haste, without transparency in the process of formation of the sale price, and which will represent the construction of yet another private monopoly in the country’s refining sector.”