PF fulfills search and seizure warrant at company in Bebedouro, SP, suspected of financial pyramid | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The Federal Police (PF) fulfilled a search and seizure warrant this Thursday (11) at a company in Bebedouro (SP) suspected of participating in a financial pyramid scheme.
The irregularities are investigated in the Ponzi operation, triggered by federal agents from Jales (SP) with the support of the Civil Police and the State Public Ministry of Santa Fé do Sul (SP).
The target in Bebedouro was an office located on Rua São João, downtown.
Search and seizure warrants were also carried out in Santa Fé do Sul (SP), Santa Clara d’Oeste (SP), Votuporanga (SP), Araçatuba (SP), Casa Branca (SP), Americana (SP), Santa Parnaíba ( SP) and in São Paulo (SP).
A 26-year-old businessman, investigated as the leader of the scheme, and the man who would be the general director of the suspected group were arrested outside a concert hall in São Paulo this Thursday morning.
The other prisoners are the businessman’s ex-wife, found in Santana do Parnaíba (SP), and the group’s financial director, arrested in Santa Clara.
Federal Police this Wednesday morning (11) during PONZI operation that triggered search warrants for arrest in Bebedouro (SP) and eight other cities — Photo: Federal Police/Reproduction
According to the Federal Police, the investigation identified that the financial pyramid scheme moved around R$ 100 million in four years.
The businessman opened dozens of companies and branches in cities in the interior of São Paulo. According to the PF, he had as a front the offer of credit services from various banks.
However, the entire structure of the companies was aimed at convincing customers to hand over their savings in exchange for high remunerative interest rates that could reach 6% a month.
Interest, according to the investigation, was paid with funds from new investors, which characterizes a financial pyramid scheme.
The prisoners will be indicted for crimes against the national financial system, ideological falsehood, embezzlement, crimes against the popular economy and criminal organization. Added together, the sentences can reach 24 years in prison.
