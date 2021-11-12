Pilot of Marília Mendonça’s plane announced twice that he was going to land

× Play/SuperChannel

Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, O pilot from the plane that took Marília Mendonça, two passengers and the co-pilot, communicated four times by the frequency of radio location during the flight in between Goiânia and Piedade de Caratinga, last Friday (5), says O Globo.

According to a pilot from the region who was guiding an aircraft to the same destination at the same time, Geraldo I said twice that I would start the landing procedure., called “leg of the wind” in technical aviation parlance. The aircraft crashed around 3:30 pm in a waterfall in Caratinga, inside Minas Gerais, in the region of Doce River Valley. Everyone on board died.

“He said he was taking the leg of the wind and, about 20 seconds later, came back to say that it was catching ‘the wind leg 02’, which means it was initiating the standard landing procedure. This does not constitute an abnormality because the pilots can extend the landing time a little”, said the pilot, who prefers not to identify himself.

According to the newspaper, he already gave testimony to the bodies responsible for investigating the accident, including the seripa (Regional Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Services). As the frequency is open, the conversations between pilots during flights are not recorded in any recording.

More news