Pilot of Marília Mendonça’s plane made 4 radio contacts before the accident · TV News

Pilot of Marília Mendonça’s plane (1995-2021), Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior made four radio contacts before the accident that killed him, the singer and three other people on November 5 in Caratinga (MG). Another pilot flying over the region heard his colleague on the local frequency on the day of the tragedy.

Medeiros made contact during the flight between Goiânia and Caratinga with a pilot who was driving a single-engine plane from Viçosa (MG) to the city where Marília would perform that day, a week ago, according to the newspaper O Globo. For the aviator, the messages from his colleague gave the impression of a normal flight.

The driver of the single-engine, however, told the vehicle in an interview that the singer’s pilot had repeated twice the term “wind leg”, which in aviation technical jargon means that he would initiate the landing procedure.

“He said he was taking the wind leg and about 20 seconds later he said he was taking the ‘wind leg 02’ again, which means he was starting the standard landing procedure. This is not an abnormality, because the pilots can extend the landing time a little”, recalled the professional, who preferred not to be identified.

The witness works for local businessmen and has already testified for the bodies that investigate the accident in the sertaneja, such as Seripa (Regional Services for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents). He explained that the radio frequency of small planes is open so they can communicate.

Open frequency also prevents messages from being logged in one location. In his first communication, Medeiros reported that he was flying at 12,500 feet and “44 out”.

“It’s a compatible altitude for the location. I was unsure whether it was 44 miles away or 44 minutes. As I was going to the same airport and needed to estimate the landing, I asked. He replied that it was 44 miles,” said the pilot who talked with Vitória Dias Medeiros’ father.

In the second contact, the PEC Táxi Aéreo pilot said he was already at 6,500 feet, in the process of descent. The driver stated that this altitude is standard, normal for the relief of the place. He also calculated that, at that moment, the twin engine should be five or seven minutes from the track.

The penultimate entry on the frequency was probably two minutes before the crash: “I don’t know if it was the pilot or the co-pilot. He said: ‘PTONJ [prefixo da aeronave] joining leg of the wind 02 in Caratinga.” Technically, the pilot would start the landing process.

“Twenty to 30 seconds later, he voted to say: ‘Joining leg of the wind 02’. This is neither a problem nor a cause for estrangement, as many pilots prolong the descent a little longer,” said the O Globo interviewee.

It takes a 30-minute flight from Viçosa to Caratinga, and the pilot landed at the aerodrome without any problems and unaware of his colleague’s plane crash. “I thought it landed normally. On the ground, I asked the crew about the other plane, and they said there hadn’t been another landing. Five minutes later, my cell phone started ringing. that I heard about the plane crash [de Marília Mendonça]”he concluded.

Death of Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça died aged 26 after suffering a plane accident in the city of Caratinga, Minas Gerais, on November 5th. The singer left a son, Léo Mendonça Huff, one year and 11 months old, as a result of her relationship with Murilo Huff. The information about the death was confirmed by the Minas Gerais Military Fire Department.

“The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that, this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims,” ​​said the official note from the firefighters.

The plane that took the singer and her team to the city of Minas Gerais where she would perform crashed around 15:30 that day. The sertaneja was with its producer, Henrique Ribeiro, his uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and the co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana. All crew members died.

