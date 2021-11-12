Pilot of Marília Mendonça’s plane reported landing procedure twice

The pilot of the flight that took the singer Marília Mendonça de Goiânia to Piedade de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, communicated four times on the local radio frequency, two of which communicated the landing procedure. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

The report heard exclusively a pilot from the region who was driving a single-engine engine in Viçosa to the same destination and time, and he claims that the aircraft pilot repeated twice that he would start the landing procedure, called “wind leg”, in aviation technical jargon.

“He said he was catching the wind leg and about 20 seconds later he went back to saying he was catching ‘the wind leg 02’, which means he was starting the standard landing procedure. This does not constitute an abnormality as pilots can extend the landing time a little”, said the pilot, who prefers not to identify himself.

Also according to Globo, the pilot, who works for local businessmen, testified to the bodies responsible for investigating the possible causes of the accident, including Seripa (Regional Services for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents).

He says that in a first communication, Geraldo said he was flying at 12,500 feet and “44 out”.

“It’s a compatible altitude for the location. I wondered if it was 44 miles away or 44 minutes. As I was going to the same airport and needed to estimate the landing, I asked. He replied that it was 44 miles,” he said.

The pilot landed normally at the aerodrome in Caratinga, unaware of the accident. And, a few minutes later, he was notified by cell phone about the plane crash that killed the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people, including the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft.

“I thought he landed normally. On the ground, I asked the team about the other plane and they said there hadn’t been another landing. Five minutes later my cell phone started ringing. It was friends asking if I was okay. That’s how I knew about the plane crash”, said the pilot.

