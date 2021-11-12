PlayStation versions of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition suffer from poor optimization

PS4 Pro and PS5 in FPS mode experience hardship

The topic of the time is the remastered trilogy from GTA which came out to all platforms yesterday (11). There are already tons of negative reviews, bug compilations and almost unanimous dissatisfaction outside internet. It would be nice if the problems were just these, but they go further and even reach the game optimization.

The channel ElBit Analyst it has appeared several times around here, and now it has a comparison between versions of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. The results are not very encouraging and range from low resolutions to fluctuations in frame rate.

The PlayStation 4, both the base version and the Pro (in quality mode), runs games with dynamic resolution in 972p at 30 FPS. The PlayStation 5, on the quality mode, stay in 1872p at 30 FPS. In FPS mode, the PS4 Pro drops to 900p with an average of 50 FPS and PS5 goes to 1800p and goes up to 60 FPS. Regarding graphic quality, the current generation version is far superior to the previous one.

As for performance measured in frames per second, none of the consoles and their modes do well. the PS4 suffers locked down to zero frames per second. They all face falls, plus many elements popping and disappearing from the scene all the time. The way PS4 Pro FPS suffers the most, dropping to close to 30 FPS, when it was supposed to be close to 60.



GTA San Andreas was the least work for the PS5, but on the other hand, in Vice City in FPS mode, the powerful console faces falls that come close to 30 frames. As weak as the base PS4 can be compared to other consoles, it still manages to stay closer to the 30 FPS it was designed to deliver.

From what you can see in the comparison, only the PS5 version has detailed clouds in the sky, which is weird. Also curious is that when comparing reflections between FPS and quality modes on the PS5, the mode with lower graphics quality (FPS) has more reflections than the mode that should do better.

Overall, the PS5 version, especially in quality mode, does much better in every way. The remastering of these games should not be something that gave so much work to the PS4 Pro and especially the PS5. Remember that the trilogy is not cheap on any platform with a minimum value of R$300.



Source: YouTube/ElAnalistaDeBits