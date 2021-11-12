PM works with bombs and pepper gas at the exit of fans in Ponte Preta and Botafogo

The surroundings of the Moisés Lucarelli Stadium were the scene of a lot of confusion as the fans of Ponte Preta and Botafogo after the 0-0 tie this Thursday, for the 35th round of Serie B.

There were reports of a lot of running and explosions, and the Military Police acted with moral effect bombs and pepper spray to prevent a confrontation between the two fans.

Videos published by reporter Lucas Rossafa, from “Correio Popular” newspaper, show many Botafogo fans fleeing the rumblings, while others returned to shelter inside Moisés Lucarelli.

Before, still at the end of the first half, there had already been a beginning of turmoil within Moisés Lucarelli, with the two fans teasing each other. The PM increased the number of employees on the partition that separates the two sectors and prevented further confusion.

See some images of the turmoil after Ponte Preta x Botafogo:

See a little more of the conflict scenes between the Military Police and some Botafogo fans, outside the Moisés Lucarelli Stadium, in Campinas, after a 0-0 draw with Botafogo. pic.twitter.com/tu7wjTvBGq — Lucas Rossafa (@lucas_rossafa) November 12, 2021

That was the mood, on the side of the fans of Botafogo, after a draw with Ponte Preta, at Moisés Lucarelli Stadium. Confusion everywhere… pic.twitter.com/FEQE7vqZD4 — Lucas Rossafa (@lucas_rossafa) November 12, 2021