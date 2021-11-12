POCO M4 Pro 5G launched on 11/11 promotion with special discount

Launched globally yesterday (9), the new POCO M4 Pro 5G can already be purchased in Europe, but now it is also available for Brazilian consumers. That’s because the manufacturer is announcing a big 11/11 promotion – considered the “Chinese Black Friday” – at AliExpress retailer. So, if you are interested in the POCO M4 Pro 5G, like the specs and the price, the time to buy is now. Want to know more details about the smartphone and the promotion? Need a good 5G intermediary? So come with us and check out the main highlights of this smartphone in the text below. Just scroll the page!





economy and market

Nov 08



Android

05 Nov

Relying on the brand’s traditional visual pattern, the POCO M4 Pro 5G draws attention thanks to its “extended” camera module. When looking at the images, it is evident that it has a good construction, and the front has a display with few edges and a hole. And speaking of the screen, it’s a 6.6-inch IPS LCD. The panel has FHD+ resolution and supports content with 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling. That is, a device that can also be used by gamers. Check the device design in the images below:





Android

05 Nov



Rumors

04 Nov

cameras To take good selfies, the POCO M4 Pro 5G delivers 16 MP front camera. The rear set is formed by two sensors. According to the manufacturer, using the 50 MP main sensor together with the 8 MP wide-angle sensor is enough to guarantee good quality photos.

technical specifications

As we are talking about an intermediate smartphone that supports the 5G network, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimension 810 chipset. It works in conjunction with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.2) of internal storage. An important point is that both the RAM and the internal memory can be expanded thanks to the use of the virtual RAM feature and the MicroSD card, respectively. Some smartphone extras include stereo sound, support for 5G connection, dual-SIM, dual-band WiFi, NFC for pay-as-you-go, P2 port for wired headphones and built-in digital reader on the side. Powers the entire set, the 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging 33W. The operating system is Android 11, which runs under the MIUI 12.5 interface.

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 810 Platform

4GB or 6GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2)

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor (119º)

5G connection, NFC, stereo sound, dual-SIM, dual band WiFi, P2 port for headphones and Bluetooth 5.0

5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 11 running under MIUI 12.5







Where to buy?

If you liked the POCO M4 Pro 5G and want to buy the smartphone, the time is now. That’s because you can purchase the device at a special price and still take advantage of the 11/11 discount coupons. See prices: 4GB – 64GB – $219 for $199 (~R$ 1,084)

6GB + 128GB – from $249 to $219 (~BRL 1,193) Need a discount? The retailer also offers a coupon of $15 for 1,000 units, $10 for 2,000 devices for two hours, and $5 for 3,000 smartphones, the latter being valid for two days. Publish